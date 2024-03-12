Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Pantechnicon Advisors LLP

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

