Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 4,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

