EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 72,205 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,586.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $26.71 on Tuesday, reaching $884.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,096,305. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

