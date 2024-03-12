EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,364 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,350,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.14. 74,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

