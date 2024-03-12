EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. 26,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

