EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 431.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.51. 1,692,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $599.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

