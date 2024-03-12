EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $12.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,972,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

