EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $624.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,118. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

