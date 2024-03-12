EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:BA traded down $7.63 on Tuesday, hitting $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average is $212.85. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.