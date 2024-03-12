EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,711 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,579. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

