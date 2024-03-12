EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 383.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $4,647,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $589,960. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.6 %

TRMB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

