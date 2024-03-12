Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 5,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,994. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Stabell bought 245,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,217.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 148,177 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

