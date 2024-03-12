ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 704.6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $192.06 million and $33,475.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017151 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00025491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,183.64 or 0.99695549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00179762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.16946002 USD and is up 63.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $45,848.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

