Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.92.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.19. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

