ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

