Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the February 14th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Eterna Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eterna Therapeutics alerts:

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 8,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Eterna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.