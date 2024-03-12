Euclidean Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares during the quarter. ORIC Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Euclidean Capital LLC owned 1.81% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 470,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $982.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

