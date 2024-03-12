EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 14th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 14.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in EuroDry by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in EuroDry by 22.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDRY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 9,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

