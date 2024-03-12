EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 14th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 14.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in EuroDry by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in EuroDry by 22.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EDRY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 9,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

