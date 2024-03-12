EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EVgo Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ EVGOW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 11,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,900. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
Institutional Trading of EVgo
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
