Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,187.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

FICO stock opened at $1,284.65 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,074.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,461 shares of company stock valued at $24,423,654. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

