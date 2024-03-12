Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Fair Isaac worth $318,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,461 shares of company stock worth $24,423,654 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $33.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,316.53. The company had a trading volume of 59,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,093. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

