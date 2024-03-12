Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,478.63

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,478.63 and last traded at C$1,487.11, with a volume of 25137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,487.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,641.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,353.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,237.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 185.0917085 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

