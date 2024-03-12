Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 14th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAMI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmmi during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.40. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

