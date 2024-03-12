Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

