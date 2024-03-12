Fetch.ai Trading 53.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00003794 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.27 billion and $506.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00079210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 838,049,750 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

