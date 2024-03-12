Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

