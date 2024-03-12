Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 2,415,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,246. The firm has a market cap of $321.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

