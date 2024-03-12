Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EMLC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 307,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,055. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.