Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,918 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,810. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

