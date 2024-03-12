Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 6,575 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,754,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,647,721. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.