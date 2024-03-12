Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $231,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACN traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.81. The company had a trading volume of 761,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.39. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

