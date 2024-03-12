Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $452,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. 8,731,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,631,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

