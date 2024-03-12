Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $255.52. 2,494,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,891. The stock has a market cap of $360.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

