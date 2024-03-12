Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 1,296,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. HSBC began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

