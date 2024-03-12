Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,864,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.