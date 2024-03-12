Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,902,000 after buying an additional 285,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after buying an additional 90,710 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 577,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,131. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

