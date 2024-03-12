Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $437,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Community Bank System Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CBU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. 89,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,632. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
