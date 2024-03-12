Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $877,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.98. 2,602,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.