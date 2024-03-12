Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 7,959,832 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.