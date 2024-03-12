FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.77.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.52 on Friday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $937.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 2,782,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FIGS by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in FIGS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

