Filecoin Price Tops $10.68 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $10.68 or 0.00014854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $554.62 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,843,632 coins and its circulating supply is 522,744,723 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

