Financial Analysis: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) vs. The Competition

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.29 LanzaTech Global Competitors $3.02 billion -$33.56 million 6.27

LanzaTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s rivals have a beta of -94.76, indicating that their average share price is 9,576% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LanzaTech Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 365 745 1157 51 2.39

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.13%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 7.75% -395.43% -1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LanzaTech Global rivals beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

