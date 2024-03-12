First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0048 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.
First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,019. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
