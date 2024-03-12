First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.26. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,031,523 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,265,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 479,948 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 409,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.