First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.