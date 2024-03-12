First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the February 14th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. 138,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

