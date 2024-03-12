First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.86. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 77,620 shares traded.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

