First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.86. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 77,620 shares traded.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.