First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FICS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,863. The company has a market cap of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

