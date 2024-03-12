First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FICS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,863. The company has a market cap of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
