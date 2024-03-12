First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

FEX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. 13,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,839. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

