First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 186506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
