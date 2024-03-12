First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 186506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.